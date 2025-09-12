Are you in our retro photographs of Mansfield bus travel through the years?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Sep 2025, 13:44 BST
When Mansfield’s new bus station opened in 2013, years of history were left behind at the old site.

Whether you’re a bus spotter or a general fan of history, check out our gallery of bus memories from years gone by.

From Mansfield’s first bus, to strike action and open days, have a look through and see how the town’s transport has changed over the years

Mansfield Bus Station in 1986

1. 1986

Mansfield Bus Station in 1986 Photo: Chad

The bus station was well-used until its closure

2. 2000

The bus station was well-used until its closure Photo: Chad

Do you remember the bus station like this in 1982?

3. 1982

Do you remember the bus station like this in 1982? Photo: Chad

The bus station was always busy with shoppers to and from Mansfield

4. All aboard

The bus station was always busy with shoppers to and from Mansfield Photo: Chad

