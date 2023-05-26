A look at abandoned or derelict places in and around Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th May 2023, 19:50 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 14:56 BST
Abandoned places hold the key to so much forgotten history.

There are various abandoned and derelict sites throughout the area, and here is a photographic overview of some of them

An urban explorer, who documents his explorations of abandoned sites under the name Lost Places and Forgotten Faces, visited old Bath Mill in Mansfield.

Chad photographer Brian Eyre also explored the former Beales department store in Queen Street in 2023.

Check out this collection…

Town Mill in Bridge Street, Mansfield.

1. Town Mill

Town Mill in Bridge Street, Mansfield. Photo: Anne Shelley

The clock tower, a familiar sight for those living in or passing through Mansfield, belonged to the old Metal Box factory in Rock Valley which was demolished in 2011.

2. Metal Box clock tower

The clock tower, a familiar sight for those living in or passing through Mansfield, belonged to the old Metal Box factory in Rock Valley which was demolished in 2011. Photo: Google Maps

A look inside Bath Mill, on the banks of the River Maun.

3. Abandoned buildings

A look inside Bath Mill, on the banks of the River Maun. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

The mill – also known as Goldie’s Mill – was a water-powered textile mill, originally built in 1792, on the banks of the River Maun. However, it closed in 1984 and, despite being listed as a Grade II-building two years later, it has remained derelict and fallen into disrepair.

4. Bath Mill

The mill – also known as Goldie’s Mill – was a water-powered textile mill, originally built in 1792, on the banks of the River Maun. However, it closed in 1984 and, despite being listed as a Grade II-building two years later, it has remained derelict and fallen into disrepair. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

