9 Stately Homes and other historic buildings of interest in Nottinghamshire that are well worth a visit

By Tracy Smith
Published 29th Sep 2025, 17:05 BST
Stately homes are absolutely magical during the autumn time as their grounds are transformed by colourful foliage, making for a beautiful scenic visit on a crisp cold day.

In Nottinghamshire, you can visit a variety of stately homes, from grand Tudor mansions with acres of land to historic properties that take you back to the past, with other smaller buildings that also offer an insight into the past.

Here we compiled a few we think are well worth a visit – check them out...

Wollaton Hall, Gardens and Deer Park, Wollaton Rd, Nottingham NG8 2AE: Built between 1580 and 1588, this Elizabethan mansion is set within 500 acres of landscaped parkland. The Nottingham Natural History Museum and reconstructed period rooms are also housed here. The parkland is home to a free-roaming herd of deer, along with formal gardens and a lake.

1. Wollaton Hall, Gardens and Deer Park

Wollaton Hall, Gardens and Deer Park, Wollaton Rd, Nottingham NG8 2AE: Built between 1580 and 1588, this Elizabethan mansion is set within 500 acres of landscaped parkland. The Nottingham Natural History Museum and reconstructed period rooms are also housed here. The parkland is home to a free-roaming herd of deer, along with formal gardens and a lake. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Newstead Abbey, Nottingham Rd, Ravenshead, Nottingham NG15 9HJ: The abbey was originally a 12th-century Augustinian priory, and is well-known for its association with the poet Lord Byron, who resided there from 1808 to 1814. When visiting, you can explore the poet's apartments, Victorian room settings, and the extensive 300-acre grounds, which include beautiful Japanese gardens.

2. Newstead Abbey

Newstead Abbey, Nottingham Rd, Ravenshead, Nottingham NG15 9HJ: The abbey was originally a 12th-century Augustinian priory, and is well-known for its association with the poet Lord Byron, who resided there from 1808 to 1814. When visiting, you can explore the poet's apartments, Victorian room settings, and the extensive 300-acre grounds, which include beautiful Japanese gardens. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton NG22 9DF: The remains of a 12th-century Cistercian monastery and a later country house are set in 150 acres of historic parkland. As well as the abbey ruins, the park boasts woodland walks, a contemporary craft centre, a sculpture trail, and a lake.

3. Rufford Abbey Country Park

Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton NG22 9DF: The remains of a 12th-century Cistercian monastery and a later country house are set in 150 acres of historic parkland. As well as the abbey ruins, the park boasts woodland walks, a contemporary craft centre, a sculpture trail, and a lake. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Kelham Hall, Kelham, Newark NG23 5QX: This Victorian country house, set in 44 acres of gardens and parklands, was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, and includes an onsite church. It is a fascinating example of Gothic Revival architecture. The hall was featured on the BBC series 'Restoration' and previously served as a theological college, it is also a favoured landmark of the TV programme 'Most Haunted'.

4. Kelham Hall

Kelham Hall, Kelham, Newark NG23 5QX: This Victorian country house, set in 44 acres of gardens and parklands, was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, and includes an onsite church. It is a fascinating example of Gothic Revival architecture. The hall was featured on the BBC series 'Restoration' and previously served as a theological college, it is also a favoured landmark of the TV programme 'Most Haunted'. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NottinghamshireTudor
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice