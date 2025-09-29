9 Stately Homes and other historic buildings of interest in Nottinghamshire that are well worth a visit

In Nottinghamshire, you can visit a variety of stately homes, from grand Tudor mansions with acres of land to historic properties that take you back to the past, with other smaller buildings that also offer an insight into the past.
Here we compiled a few we think are well worth a visit – check them out...
1. Wollaton Hall, Gardens and Deer Park
Wollaton Hall, Gardens and Deer Park, Wollaton Rd, Nottingham NG8 2AE: Built between 1580 and 1588, this Elizabethan mansion is set within 500 acres of landscaped parkland. The Nottingham Natural History Museum and reconstructed period rooms are also housed here. The parkland is home to a free-roaming herd of deer, along with formal gardens and a lake. Photo: Google Maps
2. Newstead Abbey
Newstead Abbey, Nottingham Rd, Ravenshead, Nottingham NG15 9HJ: The abbey was originally a 12th-century Augustinian priory, and is well-known for its association with the poet Lord Byron, who resided there from 1808 to 1814. When visiting, you can explore the poet's apartments, Victorian room settings, and the extensive 300-acre grounds, which include beautiful Japanese gardens. Photo: Google Maps
3. Rufford Abbey Country Park
Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton NG22 9DF: The remains of a 12th-century Cistercian monastery and a later country house are set in 150 acres of historic parkland. As well as the abbey ruins, the park boasts woodland walks, a contemporary craft centre, a sculpture trail, and a lake. Photo: Google Maps
4. Kelham Hall
Kelham Hall, Kelham, Newark NG23 5QX: This Victorian country house, set in 44 acres of gardens and parklands, was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, and includes an onsite church. It is a fascinating example of Gothic Revival architecture. The hall was featured on the BBC series 'Restoration' and previously served as a theological college, it is also a favoured landmark of the TV programme 'Most Haunted'. Photo: Google Maps