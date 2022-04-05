70 years of your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad - check out the staff over the decades

From pit closure campaigns and speeding petitions to fundraising, your Chad team have been at the heart of the community since 1952.

We have searched the archives to see what they have been up to over the years.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1992 Mansfield Chad and Worksop Guardian editors Jeremy Plews and George Robinson in 1992 presenting the paper's pit closure petition to Downing Street Photo: Roger Grayson Photo Sales

2. 2015 Government Minister, Michael Fallon, second left, pictured during his visit to the Chad office where he met the Editor Phil Bramley, left, and reporter Kev Rogers, right, also pictured is Sherwood Conservative candidate Mark Spencer. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

3. 1992 Mansfield Chad editor Jeremy Plews, fourth right, and Worksop Guardian Editor George Robinson, third left, pictured outside No 10 with the petition of over 136,000 names Pictured from the left are Alan Meale, Steve Cornish, Dennis Skinner, Paddy Tipping, Alan Parr and Chad's Political Editor Mark Hibbert. Photo: Staff Photo Sales

4. 2018 £20,000 cheque presented to Guide Dogs for the Blind at the Chad office. Reporter Danielle Andrews, Nichola Bonsall community fundraising development officer for Guide Dogs for the Blind, Nathan Edge and Chad editor Jon Ball. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales