33 cracking old pictures showing Mansfield and Ashfield's links with Eastern Europeans - as well life across our beautiful district - between the 1960's to the 80's
Immigration from Eastern Europe may seem like a relatively recent thing.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:28 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:35 GMT
But, as this retro gallery shows, Mansfield has long had proud links with Eastern European countries, with many moving here after World War Two to work in mines and factories.
In this gallery we have pictures showing Polish, Ukrainian and Latvian clubs in the town over the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s.
And there are also plenty more snaps showing life across Mansfield and Ashfield.
