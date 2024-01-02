News you can trust since 1952
Village fun at the hook-a-duck in Bilsthorpe in 1972.
Village fun at the hook-a-duck in Bilsthorpe in 1972.

33 cracking old pictures showing Mansfield and Ashfield's links with Eastern Europeans - as well life across our beautiful district - between the 1960's to the 80's

Immigration from Eastern Europe may seem like a relatively recent thing.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:28 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:35 GMT

But, as this retro gallery shows, Mansfield has long had proud links with Eastern European countries, with many moving here after World War Two to work in mines and factories.

In this gallery we have pictures showing Polish, Ukrainian and Latvian clubs in the town over the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s.

And there are also plenty more snaps showing life across Mansfield and Ashfield.

You can get more local retro content here.

Members of the Mansfield Latvian Association in 1973.

1. Mansfield Latvian Association

Members of the Mansfield Latvian Association in 1973. Photo: JPIMedia

Mansfield Polish Catholic Club Harvest Festival.

2. Mansfield Polish Catholic Club - 1973

Mansfield Polish Catholic Club Harvest Festival. Photo: National World

Mansfield Ukrainian Club's carol singers

3. Mansfield Ukrainian Club - 1973

Mansfield Ukrainian Club's carol singers Photo: National World

Mansfield Polish Roman Catholic Community Club procession from 1980.

4. Mansfield Polish Club - 1980

Mansfield Polish Roman Catholic Community Club procession from 1980. Photo: National World

