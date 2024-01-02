Immigration from Eastern Europe may seem like a relatively recent thing.

But, as this retro gallery shows, Mansfield has long had proud links with Eastern European countries, with many moving here after World War Two to work in mines and factories.

In this gallery we have pictures showing Polish, Ukrainian and Latvian clubs in the town over the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s.

And there are also plenty more snaps showing life across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Mansfield Latvian Association Members of the Mansfield Latvian Association in 1973.

Mansfield Polish Catholic Club - 1973 Mansfield Polish Catholic Club Harvest Festival.

Mansfield Ukrainian Club - 1973 Mansfield Ukrainian Club's carol singers

Mansfield Polish Club - 1980 Mansfield Polish Roman Catholic Community Club procession from 1980.