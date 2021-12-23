26 fantastic retro photographs of The American Adventure - who can you spot?

The theme park was originally called Britannia Park and opened in 1985, but closed after just 10 weeks with huge debts.

The park was bought by the county council for £2.5 million in 1986, and sold to Grenada, who reopened the park under the name "The American Adventure" in June 1987.

The American Adventure was hugely popular in its heyday and new rides were introduced over the years to keep up with the times.

Unfortunately the announcement came in 2007 that the park would not be reopening that year, and the rides were sold off to various amusement parks and attractions around the world.

What were your memories of The American Adventure?

A message from the Editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. An American adventure The theme park had regular shoot-outs - do you remember watching them? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. All smiles CBBC filmed a programme at the American Adventure called 'Best of Friends' Local kids took part in the show with presenters Michael Abasalom and Rani Khanijau Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. The park The theme park was located in a country park with a large lake in the middle. There were different themed areas with various white-knuckle rides introduced over the years. Which was your favourite? Photo: staff Photo Sales

4. Wild West The American Adventure played on its Wild West theme. Photo: Chad Photo Sales