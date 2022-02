And there was plenty happening closer to home that year in Sutton-in-Ashfield too.

We have searched the archives for pictures of events, people and places from 32 years ago.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Lammas School Lammas School's concert from 1990 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Staff of Life Staff of Life presentation to the Welcome Appeal in 1990 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. St Mary's St Mary's Summer Fair from 1990 - do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Simpson Wright and Lowe Simpson Wright and Lowe staff taking part in a charity cycle ride Photo: Chad Photo Sales