25 photos of Mansfield office staff you may have worked with in the 1970s and ’80s

This gallery is jam-packed with hundreds of faces which could be familiar to a generation of office workers in Mansfield and Ashfield.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST

It features office workers, bosses and other ‘higher-ups’ in suits who helped keep the wheels of trade and industry on the move in the 1970s and 1980s.

Different types of industry are featured – from knitwear manufacturing to car dealerships – in this round-up of the world of work during the decades.

Spot anyone you remember?

Receptionists and telephonists ensured the whole brewery ran smoothly.

1. Mansfield Brewery, 1980s

Receptionists and telephonists ensured the whole brewery ran smoothly. Photo: Chad

Mansfield Brewery was one of the town’s biggest employers 40 years ago. Did you work in the offices in the early eighties?

2. Mansfield Brewery, 1980s

Mansfield Brewery was one of the town’s biggest employers 40 years ago. Did you work in the offices in the early eighties? Photo: Chad

A busy day in the office - recognise any of the employees?

3. Mansfield Brewery, 1983

A busy day in the office - recognise any of the employees? Photo: Chad

Do you recognise these staff members from 40 years ago?

4. Mansfield Brewery, 1980s

Do you recognise these staff members from 40 years ago? Photo: Chad

