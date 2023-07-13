25 photos of Mansfield office staff you may have worked with in the 1970s and ’80s
This gallery is jam-packed with hundreds of faces which could be familiar to a generation of office workers in Mansfield and Ashfield.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST
It features office workers, bosses and other ‘higher-ups’ in suits who helped keep the wheels of trade and industry on the move in the 1970s and 1980s.
Different types of industry are featured – from knitwear manufacturing to car dealerships – in this round-up of the world of work during the decades.
Spot anyone you remember?
