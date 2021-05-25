24 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield's school proms

They began life in America but became huge on these shores in the 90s as school leavers turned on the style for the glitz and glamour of prom night.

So, in our latest retro gallery we take a stroll along memory lane to school proms back in 2010 to 2012.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

1. Brunts Brunts School prom at the Oakham Suite in 2011. Photo: Angela Ward Buy photo

2. Dukeries, Ollerton Dukeries prom from 2011. Pictured, from left, are Tiffany Proffitt, Shanice Bend, Emma Broughton and Beth Revell. Photo: Anne Shelley Buy photo

3. Brunts Brunts School prom at the Oakham Suite in 2011. Photo: Angela Ward Buy photo

4. Meden School, Warsop Meden School's year 11 prom at Mansfield Civic Centre in 2010. Photo: Roger Grayson Buy photo