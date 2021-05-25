Can you spot any familiar faces in these school prom pictures?

24 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield's school proms

As prom season fast approaches, we are heading back in time to take a look at how students in Mansfield celebrated the end-of-term tradition.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 6:50 pm

They began life in America but became huge on these shores in the 90s as school leavers turned on the style for the glitz and glamour of prom night.

So, in our latest retro gallery we take a stroll along memory lane to school proms back in 2010 to 2012.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

MORE RETRO

1. Brunts

Brunts School prom at the Oakham Suite in 2011.

Photo: Angela Ward

Buy photo

2. Dukeries, Ollerton

Dukeries prom from 2011. Pictured, from left, are Tiffany Proffitt, Shanice Bend, Emma Broughton and Beth Revell.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Buy photo

3. Brunts

Brunts School prom at the Oakham Suite in 2011.

Photo: Angela Ward

Buy photo

4. Meden School, Warsop

Meden School's year 11 prom at Mansfield Civic Centre in 2010.

Photo: Roger Grayson

Buy photo
