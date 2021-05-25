24 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield's school proms
As prom season fast approaches, we are heading back in time to take a look at how students in Mansfield celebrated the end-of-term tradition.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 6:50 pm
They began life in America but became huge on these shores in the 90s as school leavers turned on the style for the glitz and glamour of prom night.
So, in our latest retro gallery we take a stroll along memory lane to school proms back in 2010 to 2012.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.
You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.
Click here to subscribe.
Page 1 of 6