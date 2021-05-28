23 fantastic photos of Mansfield Town's dramatic Freight Rover Trophy win over Bristol City at Wembley

It was the day thousands of supporters descended on Wembley Stadium to watch Ian Greaves’ men beat Bristol City in a dramatic penalty shootout to lift the Freight Rover Trophy under the twin towers.

No one who was there will ever forget the scenes of jubilation when ice cool Tony Kenworthy slotted home the decisive spot kick to bring home the silverware for the Stags.

And the celebrations continued little more than 24 hours later when crowds of fans lined the streets of Mansfield to welcome home their heroes as they embarked on an open top bus parade of the town.

Were you at both magical events on that Bank Holiday weekend 34 years ago?

If so, you may feature in our latest retro gallery.

1. Safe hands The ever-dependable Kevin Hitchcock makes a save. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

2. Heroes return Stags fans line the streets of Mansfield to welcome home their heroes. Photo: Mansfield Chad Buy photo

3. Waiting to see their footballing heroes Fans waiting patiently to see the players - spot anyone you know? Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

4. Celebration time Stags goalscorer Kevin Kent is mobbed by jubilant team-mates. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo