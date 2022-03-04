Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
22 fantastic retro pictures from Mansfield miners galas in the 60s

We are taking a trip down memory lane to the sixties, where our Chad photographer attended the popular miners galas which took over the town centre.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:49 pm

This gala is from 1966, and our photographer captured the day in this series of photographs featuring lots of Mansfield residents and their children.

We have pictures of people enjoying the entertainment on offer, Coal Queens and the gala parade which worked its way through the town centre.

Have a look through the images and see if you can spot any familiar faces having fun in the sun.

1. 5-a-side

Did you take part?

2. Train ride

The galas were a highlight of the social calendar

3. Coal Queen

Were you one of the Coal Queens in the sixties?

4. Donkey rides

Who remembers the donkey rides?

