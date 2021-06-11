22 fantastic memories of football fans cheering on England in Mansfield

And to mark the start of the eagerly-anticipated tournament, we’ve delved into our archives to look back at how supporters in the town cheered on the Three Lions in previous competitions.

Whether you were watching in your local – or on the big screen at The Swan – Euros and World Cups always bring a buzz to the town, with flans flocking to the pub to back the boys.

Our gallery features a variety of pictures from 2002 to 2010 – so have a look through to see if you can spot any familiar faces, or maybe yourself?

2010 Mansfield Town staff and fans watch England's opening game in the 2010 World Cup.

2010 Family and friends of the late Jason Lee (Jay), formerly of Skegby, who sadly died from from testicular cancer aged 21 in September 2009, gather at The Swan in Mansfield in his memory during the 2010 World Cup.

2010 Mansfield Town staff and fans watch England's first match in the 2010 World Cup.

2006 England fans celebrate in the sun as they watch England's opening game of the 2006 World Cup at The Swan.