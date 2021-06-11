22 fantastic memories of football fans cheering on England in Mansfield
As the Euros finally kick off, fans in the area will be heading to Mansfield’s pubs to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s England team as they bid to win a major trophy for the first time since 1966.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:55 pm
And to mark the start of the eagerly-anticipated tournament, we’ve delved into our archives to look back at how supporters in the town cheered on the Three Lions in previous competitions.
Whether you were watching in your local – or on the big screen at The Swan – Euros and World Cups always bring a buzz to the town, with flans flocking to the pub to back the boys.
Our gallery features a variety of pictures from 2002 to 2010 – so have a look through to see if you can spot any familiar faces, or maybe yourself?
