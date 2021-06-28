We are heading back to 1981 with this gallery

21 fantastic photos of life in Mansfield in 1981

We are winding back the clock by 40 years with this retro gallery to see what life was like in Mansfield in 1981.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 28th June 2021, 6:12 pm

There were many key events in this year, from royal wedding celebrations to rugby club anniversaries . . . so have a look through and see who you can spot.

Perhaps you can see yourself?

1. Burlington Drive

Burlington Drive Royal Wedding celebrations in July 1981 - do you remember the street parties?

2. Mansfield Market Place

Mansfield Market Place all ready for the Royal Wedding Day celebrations

3. Mansfield Lions Club

Can you spot any familiar faces?

4. Mansfield Leisure Centre

Mansfield Leisure Centre's basketball team from 40 years ago - did you play?

