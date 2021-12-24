Did you work at the Brewery in the eighties? Check out this gallery for some familiar faces
21 amazing photo memories of Mansfield Brewery from 1983

In our second feature, we are heading back to 1983 when our photographer spent a day photographing the brewery in action

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 24th December 2021, 2:21 pm

We are winding back the clock almost 40 years to Mansfield Brewery, one of the town’s biggest employers in the eighties.

Our Chad photographer spent a day behind the scenes, photographing the hundreds of employees at work in both the busy offices and in the brewery itself.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. The Office

Did you work in the offices in the early eighties?

Photo: JPIMedia

2. 1983

Did you work there in the early eighties?

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1983

A busy day in the office - recognise any of the employees?

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Scientific

Brewing is a precise science

Photo: JPIMedia

