20 wonderful pictures showing the staff of Mansfield's Shoe Co in the 80s

The firm was formed in 1900 and its imposing Dallas Street factory – where boots and women’s shoes were made – was a landmark building which stood proudly on the gateway into the town centre for many decades.

The footwear industry slowed in the area and in July 2004 came the sad news that Shoe Co would close.

A Chad photographer visited Shoe Co in 1983 and captured what it was like to work there, and images of some of the many staff at work that day.

Have a look through and see who you can spot.

1. Concentration Did you work at Shoe Co in the eighties? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Design Did you work in the design department? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Busy During the eighties the factory could produce hundreds of pairs of shoes per day. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Spraying Pieces were meticulously individually spray-painted before the shoe was assembled. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales