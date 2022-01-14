Have a look through our retro gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces hard at work.
Have a look through our retro gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces hard at work.

20 wonderful pictures showing the staff of Mansfield's Shoe Co in the 80s

Mansfield Shoe Company – or ‘Shoe Co’ – was a popular employer in the town until it closed in 2004, and we are heading back to the eighties with this gallery.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:36 pm

The firm was formed in 1900 and its imposing Dallas Street factory – where boots and women’s shoes were made – was a landmark building which stood proudly on the gateway into the town centre for many decades.

The footwear industry slowed in the area and in July 2004 came the sad news that Shoe Co would close.

A Chad photographer visited Shoe Co in 1983 and captured what it was like to work there, and images of some of the many staff at work that day.

Have a look through and see who you can spot.

MORE RETRO

Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Concentration

Did you work at Shoe Co in the eighties?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Design

Did you work in the design department?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Busy

During the eighties the factory could produce hundreds of pairs of shoes per day.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Spraying

Pieces were meticulously individually spray-painted before the shoe was assembled.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
MansfieldChad
Next Page
Page 1 of 5