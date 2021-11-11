From pub openings to school plays, and emergency incidents to carnivals, we are heading back to 1980 and seeing what life was like in Mansfield and its surrounding villages.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces in the pictures, or simply revel in the nostalgia of life in the eighties.

1. The Coopers The Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse opened in 1980 - do you remember it like this? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Clipstone Colliery Did you work at Clipstone Colliery in 1980? Pictured here are canteen staff and workers at lunchtime Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Joseph Whitaker School Do you remember the fire in the eighties? Can you spot yourself in the crowd? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. West Gate Once home to Littlewoods and busy market stalls, West Gate looks a little different now, four decades on. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales