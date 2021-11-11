Take a trip down memory lane to 1980 Mansfield's Old Meeting House Children pictured here with hot crossed buns - do you remember what for?
20 fascinating pictures of Mansfield in 1980

We are heading back to 1980 and taking a trip down memory lane to Mansfield, Woodhouse, Clipstone, Rainworth, Warsop and Forest Town with this retro gallery.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 3:29 pm

From pub openings to school plays, and emergency incidents to carnivals, we are heading back to 1980 and seeing what life was like in Mansfield and its surrounding villages.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces in the pictures, or simply revel in the nostalgia of life in the eighties.

MORE RETRO

1. The Coopers

The Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse opened in 1980 - do you remember it like this?

2. Clipstone Colliery

Did you work at Clipstone Colliery in 1980? Pictured here are canteen staff and workers at lunchtime

3. Joseph Whitaker School

Do you remember the fire in the eighties? Can you spot yourself in the crowd?

4. West Gate

Once home to Littlewoods and busy market stalls, West Gate looks a little different now, four decades on.

