20 fantastic retro photographs of Nottinghamshire miners from the 60s to the 90s

The coal mines employed thousands of residents over the years until their eventual closure, but the memories still remain.

From record-breaking shifts, to miners galas and strikes, our photographs capture it all.

Have a look through and take yourselves back to the sixties through to the nineties.

A message from the editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. Rufford Colliery In October 1990 miners at Rufford Colliery smashed a 20 year production record at the pit producing 28,000 at 6.78 tonnes per man shift Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. 1962 1962 Mansfield NUM Miners Gala Future Olympic Athlete John Whetton crosses the line - do you remember this? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Miners' Wives demonstration Do you remember the demonstration against pit closures? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Miners Gala There was a great turn out for the Mansfield Miners Gala in 1965 - do you remember it? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales