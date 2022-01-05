The aftermath of a rescue after miners were trapped underground - do you remember this?
The aftermath of a rescue after miners were trapped underground - do you remember this?

20 fantastic retro photographs of Nottinghamshire miners from the 60s to the 90s

Nottinghamshire has a proud mining heritage so we are taking a look back at some memorable events from the past 60 years.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 4:51 pm

The coal mines employed thousands of residents over the years until their eventual closure, but the memories still remain.

From record-breaking shifts, to miners galas and strikes, our photographs capture it all.

Have a look through and take yourselves back to the sixties through to the nineties.

MORE RETRO

A message from the editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Rufford Colliery

In October 1990 miners at Rufford Colliery smashed a 20 year production record at the pit producing 28,000 at 6.78 tonnes per man shift

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

2. 1962

1962 Mansfield NUM Miners Gala Future Olympic Athlete John Whetton crosses the line - do you remember this?

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. Miners' Wives demonstration

Do you remember the demonstration against pit closures?

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Miners Gala

There was a great turn out for the Mansfield Miners Gala in 1965 - do you remember it?

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5