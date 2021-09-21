Check out this gallery of photographs from 2001
Yes, we said it, 2001 is officially classed as ‘retro’.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:17 pm

Despite it feeling like yesterday, we are winding back the clock by twenty years, to 2001 with this gallery.

Charity events, well dressing, sporting fixtures and school plays all feature in this trip down memory lane.

Take a look through and see who you can spot.

1. Mansfield Ladies Darts

Mansfield Ladies Darts team all dressed up for charity

2. Mansfield Market

A busy marketplace in 2001

3. Ravensdale School

Ravensdale School band from 2001 - did you play?

4. Clipstone Under 13s

Clipstone Under 13s cricket team from 2001

