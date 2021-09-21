Despite it feeling like yesterday, we are winding back the clock by twenty years, to 2001 with this gallery.

Charity events, well dressing, sporting fixtures and school plays all feature in this trip down memory lane.

Take a look through and see who you can spot.

1. Mansfield Ladies Darts Mansfield Ladies Darts team all dressed up for charity Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Market A busy marketplace in 2001 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Ravensdale School Ravensdale School band from 2001 - did you play? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Clipstone Under 13s Clipstone Under 13s cricket team from 2001 Photo: Chad Photo Sales