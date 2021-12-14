20 fantastic pictures of Mansfield's Harlow Wood Hospital from the 60s to the 90s

Patients spent weeks, months, and years at the hospital, which had humble beginnings with just two wards originally, before theatres, rehabilitation units, a nursing school and eventually establishing a school on the premises to enable young patients to continue with their education whilst being treated.

There were many visitors to Harlow Wood over the years including royalty and comedians to boost the morale of patients and staff, some of which feature in this gallery.

The hospital eventually closed in 1995, despite petitions and protests.

We have scoured the archives for pictures spanning several decades.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

