20 fantastic pictures of Mansfield's Harlow Wood Hospital from the 60s to the 90s

Harlow Wood Orthopaedic hospital opened in 1929 and closed in 1995, seeing thousands of patients from the East Midlands.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 6:01 pm

Patients spent weeks, months, and years at the hospital, which had humble beginnings with just two wards originally, before theatres, rehabilitation units, a nursing school and eventually establishing a school on the premises to enable young patients to continue with their education whilst being treated.

There were many visitors to Harlow Wood over the years including royalty and comedians to boost the morale of patients and staff, some of which feature in this gallery.

The hospital eventually closed in 1995, despite petitions and protests.

We have scoured the archives for pictures spanning several decades.

1. 1970

Harlow Wood staff concert from 1970 - do you recognise anyone?

Photo: Chad

2. 1983

The entrance to the hospital

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1965

The hospital's nativity from 1965 - can you spot yourself?

Photo: JPIMedia

4. 1970

Patients at Harlow Wood taking part in a sports day in the seventies

Photo: Chad

