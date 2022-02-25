For many of us, 2002 will seem like it was just yesterday, but can you remember exactly what you were up to twenty years ago?

This gallery has football fans, sports teams and shows the changing face of the area’s retail as new shops opened and others were under construction.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. Boccia Suzie Robinson, centre from Portland College, Mansfield competing in the National Boccia Championships at Ponds Forge March 16 2002 Photo: Stuart Hastings Photo Sales

2. Richard Purdy School of Dance Forest Town's Richard Purdy School of Dance presentation from 20 years ago. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. B&Q 2002 saw the opening of Sutton's new B&Q Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Sutton Centre 2002 and Sutton Centre's Basketball teams Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales