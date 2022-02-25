Children taking part in the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations
20 fantastic photo memories of Mansfield and Ashfield from 2002

As much as it pains us to say it, 2002 is now officially classed as retro content.

For many of us, 2002 will seem like it was just yesterday, but can you remember exactly what you were up to twenty years ago?

This gallery has football fans, sports teams and shows the changing face of the area’s retail as new shops opened and others were under construction.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Boccia

Suzie Robinson, centre from Portland College, Mansfield competing in the National Boccia Championships at Ponds Forge March 16 2002

Photo: Stuart Hastings

2. Richard Purdy School of Dance

Forest Town's Richard Purdy School of Dance presentation from 20 years ago.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. B&Q

2002 saw the opening of Sutton's new B&Q

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Sutton Centre

2002 and Sutton Centre's Basketball teams

Photo: JPIMedia

