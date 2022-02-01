The hospital saw thousands of patients from the East Midlands during the 66 years it remained open, many of them young children.

We are heading back to the sixties to show nurses presentation evenings, the inventive nativities and the opening of a new playroom – to show lots of familiar faces.

If you trained, worked or was an inpatient there, you might just feature.

1. 1969 The annual nurses presentation from 1969 - does this bring back fond memories? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 1969 Can you spot any familiar faces from the nurses presentation in 1969? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 1964 The hospital held a nativity each year, to ensure their young patients didn't miss out on the Christmas tradition. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. 1969 Nurses applauding their colleagues in 1969 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales