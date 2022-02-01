Did you work here in the sixties?
20 brilliant retro pictures of nurses and patients at Mansfield's Harlow Wood Hospital in the 60s

We are heading back to Harlow Wood Orthopaedic Hospital in the sixties with our latest retro gallery.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 5:10 pm

The hospital saw thousands of patients from the East Midlands during the 66 years it remained open, many of them young children.

We are heading back to the sixties to show nurses presentation evenings, the inventive nativities and the opening of a new playroom – to show lots of familiar faces.

If you trained, worked or was an inpatient there, you might just feature.

1. 1969

The annual nurses presentation from 1969 - does this bring back fond memories?

Photo: JPIMedia

2. 1969

Can you spot any familiar faces from the nurses presentation in 1969?

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1964

The hospital held a nativity each year, to ensure their young patients didn't miss out on the Christmas tradition.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. 1969

Nurses applauding their colleagues in 1969

Photo: JPIMedia

