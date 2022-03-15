Fancy dress, sporting events and lots of fun were had each year as miners and their families got together at the social event of the year.

These images span the events of the early seventies, including the centenary year of Pleasley colliery in 1972.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1972 On your marks, get set, go! Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 1973 Playing the hoopla for a prize Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 1972 Were these boxing champions of the future? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. 1973 Who can you spot all dressed up? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales