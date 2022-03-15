Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces
19 retro photo memories of Pleasley Miners Galas in the 70s

We are heading back to the seventies to the miners galas which were attended by thousands each year.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 5:15 pm

Fancy dress, sporting events and lots of fun were had each year as miners and their families got together at the social event of the year.

These images span the events of the early seventies, including the centenary year of Pleasley colliery in 1972.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

MORE RETRO

1. 1972

On your marks, get set, go!

2. 1973

Playing the hoopla for a prize

3. 1972

Were these boxing champions of the future?

4. 1973

Who can you spot all dressed up?

