19 brilliant photos of life in Mansfield in 1990

It was the year that saw Gazza’s tears flow at Italia 90, Iraq invade neighbouring Kuwait and East and West Germany unify to become a single nation.

But what was happening here in Mansfield?

Let's take a look at what our photographers were capturing three decades ago to see who you can recognise and what you remember.

1. Barrs Mansfield MP Alan Meale switches on the new bottling line at Barrs. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

2. Mansfield Sunday League Mansfield Sunday League football's presentation in 1990 - did you win any trophies that year? Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

3. Berry Hill Hall Berry Hill Hall was sold just prior to this picture being taken and converted into apartments. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

4. King Edward Primary School Did you attend King Edward Primary School in 1990? If so, you might have taken part in this concert. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo