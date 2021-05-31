19 brilliant photos of life in Mansfield in 1990
We are heading back in time to 1990 to see how much life in Mansfield has changed in the past 31 years.
It was the year that saw Gazza’s tears flow at Italia 90, Iraq invade neighbouring Kuwait and East and West Germany unify to become a single nation.
But what was happening here in Mansfield?
Let's take a look at what our photographers were capturing three decades ago to see who you can recognise and what you remember.
