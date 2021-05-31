Another sponsored walk, this time Mansfield Ladies' Circle - do you remember this, or recognise anyone here?

19 brilliant photos of life in Mansfield in 1990

We are heading back in time to 1990 to see how much life in Mansfield has changed in the past 31 years.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 31st May 2021, 9:01 am

It was the year that saw Gazza’s tears flow at Italia 90, Iraq invade neighbouring Kuwait and East and West Germany unify to become a single nation.

But what was happening here in Mansfield?

Let's take a look at what our photographers were capturing three decades ago to see who you can recognise and what you remember.

1. Barrs

Mansfield MP Alan Meale switches on the new bottling line at Barrs.

2. Mansfield Sunday League

Mansfield Sunday League football's presentation in 1990 - did you win any trophies that year?

3. Berry Hill Hall

Berry Hill Hall was sold just prior to this picture being taken and converted into apartments.

4. King Edward Primary School

Did you attend King Edward Primary School in 1990? If so, you might have taken part in this concert.

