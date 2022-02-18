Have a look through this gallery and see if you can spot your favourite shops from years gone by
18 fascinating photos of Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre in the 70s and 80s

We are taking a trip down memory lane to the seventies and eighties, and looking at old pictures of Mansfield’s Four Seasons.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 18th February 2022, 6:09 pm

Built in the seventies, the shopping centre hasn’t changed much over the years, however the shops inside are very different in 2022 compared to all those years ago.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot your favourite shop from years ago – were you a Saturday worker at Wigfalls, or a shop assistant at Syd Booths?

MORE RETRO

1. Demolition

A number of buildings were demolished to make way for the construction of the Four Seasons

2. 1981

Debenhams, pictured in 1981.

3. Fountains

The fountains were a source of amusement for children who visited.

4. 1981

Mothercare was a popular shop for new parents in the 80s.

