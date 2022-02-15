18 fascinating retro photos of Mansfield's Metal Box factory in the 60s

The factory originally dates back to 1839 and employed thousands of Nottinghamshire residents over the years until production eventually ceased in 2010.

The building was demolished, apart from the iconic clock tower which still remains today.

Have a look through and see who you can spot in these fantastic photographs.

1. 1967 This image is labelled as 'Metal Box QRY Presentation'. Do you recognise any familiar faces? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 1963 Another from the firm's regular OAP parties Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 1967 1967 and Metal Box OAP's Tea - did your relatives used to go to these? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. 1964 1964 and Metal Box OAPs Outing - do you know where they were going? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales