We are heading back to the 60's with this gallery, see if you can spot any familiar faces

18 fascinating retro photos of Mansfield's Metal Box factory in the 60s

We are heading back to Mansfield’s Metal Box in the sixties, for a second retro gallery showing what life was like for employees 60 years ago.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 6:03 pm

The factory originally dates back to 1839 and employed thousands of Nottinghamshire residents over the years until production eventually ceased in 2010.

The building was demolished, apart from the iconic clock tower which still remains today.

Have a look through and see who you can spot in these fantastic photographs.

1. 1967

This image is labelled as 'Metal Box QRY Presentation'. Do you recognise any familiar faces?

Photo: JPIMedia

2. 1963

Another from the firm's regular OAP parties

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1967

1967 and Metal Box OAP's Tea - did your relatives used to go to these?

Photo: JPIMedia

4. 1964

1964 and Metal Box OAPs Outing - do you know where they were going?

Photo: JPIMedia

