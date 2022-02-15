18 fascinating retro photos of Mansfield's Metal Box factory in the 60s

The factory originally dates back to 1839 and employed thousands of Nottinghamshire residents over the years until production eventually ceased in 2010.
The building was demolished, apart from the iconic clock tower which still remains today.
Have a look through and see who you can spot in these fantastic photographs.
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.
Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.
Page 1 of 5