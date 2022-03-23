18 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield Colliery from the 60s to the 80s

Showcasing the colliery itself, events, fundraisers and the popular Welfare, these images should bring back some fond memories of the former pit, which closed its doors in March 1988.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1963 Bill Frost puts his lamp on charge after finishing his shift at Mansfield Colliery..Jan 23rd 1963 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2. Outing Miners from the colliery would go on trips with their families. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 1974 Visitors to Mansfield Colliery's open day in 1974 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. 1984 Miners pictured in 1984 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales