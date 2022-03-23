Geoff Piggin and Lol Foster presented with a US flag at Mansfield Colliery Welfare in November 1981
Geoff Piggin and Lol Foster presented with a US flag at Mansfield Colliery Welfare in November 1981

18 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield Colliery from the 60s to the 80s

We are heading back to the sixties, seventies and eighties in our latest retro gallery, of Mansfield Colliery, or ‘Crownie’ as it was known.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 5:17 pm

Showcasing the colliery itself, events, fundraisers and the popular Welfare, these images should bring back some fond memories of the former pit, which closed its doors in March 1988.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1963

Bill Frost puts his lamp on charge after finishing his shift at Mansfield Colliery..Jan 23rd 1963

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2. Outing

Miners from the colliery would go on trips with their families.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1974

Visitors to Mansfield Colliery's open day in 1974

Photo: JPIMedia

4. 1984

Miners pictured in 1984

Photo: JPIMedia

