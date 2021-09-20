18 fantastic photographs of Mansfield's historic James Maude & Co. foundry

The Sherwood Iron Foundry was founded in 1788 making farm implements and progressed to making decorated lamp standards for the Thames Embankment and Pall Mall. It was also the foundry associated with W.T. Allen between 1881 and 1955 producing Post Office roadside letter boxes.

In later years they progressed to manufacturing high precision casting for machine tools.

The firm went into receivership in 2003 but a management buyout in the July of that year prolonged its life.

The foundry finally closed its doors in May 2004, ending the business of one of Mansfield’s oldest companies.

In February 2006 the Forest Road site was sold to developers, and is now a housing estate.

1. All smiles Workers would return home covered in thick black soot after their shift. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Working The foundry made various things over the years, from post boxes to machinery. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Machinery The foundry employed thousands of staff over the years, to operate the plant's heavy machinery Photo: chad Photo Sales

4. Precision Did you work at the foundry over the years? Photo: Chad Photo Sales