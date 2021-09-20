Check out this gallery of life inside the last foundry in Mansfield before it closed.
18 fantastic photographs of Mansfield's historic James Maude & Co. foundry

James Maude & Co. on Forest Road closed its doors in 2004 after more than 200 years – we are taking a trip down memory lane with this gallery of photographs.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:38 pm

The Sherwood Iron Foundry was founded in 1788 making farm implements and progressed to making decorated lamp standards for the Thames Embankment and Pall Mall. It was also the foundry associated with W.T. Allen between 1881 and 1955 producing Post Office roadside letter boxes.

In later years they progressed to manufacturing high precision casting for machine tools.

The firm went into receivership in 2003 but a management buyout in the July of that year prolonged its life.

The foundry finally closed its doors in May 2004, ending the business of one of Mansfield’s oldest companies.

In February 2006 the Forest Road site was sold to developers, and is now a housing estate.

1. All smiles

Workers would return home covered in thick black soot after their shift.

Photo: Chad



2. Working

The foundry made various things over the years, from post boxes to machinery.

Photo: Chad



3. Machinery

The foundry employed thousands of staff over the years, to operate the plant's heavy machinery

Photo: chad



4. Precision

Did you work at the foundry over the years?

Photo: Chad


