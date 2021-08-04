These pictures give a snapshot into life in Kirkby and Sutton as it was in the mid-eighties.
With ice shows, sports teams and special events, take a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. Bentinck Colliery
Kirkby Bentinck Colliery charity walkers pictured in 1986 - can you spot anyone you know?
Photo: Chad
2. Silverhill Colliery
Miners at Sutton’s Silverhill Colliery smashed their way into the record books in 1986.
The pit’s 1,150 men were celebrating as they sent nine records tumbling — including a European one.
The biggest triumph for the 110-year-old colliery was the breaking of the European weekly productivity record for a thin-seam pit.
They dug-out 15,437 tonnes of coal in a week, beating their previous best of 11,131.
Among the clutch of other records the pitmen tucked under their belts were an all-time high 55 cuts of the face — 11 better than their previous best.
And daily tonnage mined topped 5,401 in one day, again a best ever.
As well as number 3 face making its own records for productivity, all the other faces at the pit combined produced a winning 14.68 tonnes per manshift.
Photo: Chad
3. Kirkby Woodhouse School
Victorian Day at Kirkby Woodhouse School from '86
Photo: Chad
4. Ice Show
Ice Show at Sutton Ice Rink - can you spot any familiar faces?
Photo: Chad