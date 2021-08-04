Who can you spot in our gallery of pictures in 1986?
Who can you spot in our gallery of pictures in 1986?

17 great photo memories of Kirkby and Sutton in 1986

Take a trip down memory lane as we turn back the clock by 35 years to 1986.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 5:11 pm

These pictures give a snapshot into life in Kirkby and Sutton as it was in the mid-eighties.

With ice shows, sports teams and special events, take a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

MORE RETRO

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this retro feature on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Bentinck Colliery

Kirkby Bentinck Colliery charity walkers pictured in 1986 - can you spot anyone you know?

Photo: Chad

Buy photo

2. Silverhill Colliery

Miners at Sutton’s Silverhill Colliery smashed their way into the record books in 1986. The pit’s 1,150 men were celebrating as they sent nine records tumbling — including a European one. The biggest triumph for the 110-year-old colliery was the breaking of the European weekly productivity record for a thin-seam pit. They dug-out 15,437 tonnes of coal in a week, beating their previous best of 11,131. Among the clutch of other records the pitmen tucked under their belts were an all-time high 55 cuts of the face — 11 better than their previous best. And daily tonnage mined topped 5,401 in one day, again a best ever. As well as number 3 face making its own records for productivity, all the other faces at the pit combined produced a winning 14.68 tonnes per manshift.

Photo: Chad

Buy photo

3. Kirkby Woodhouse School

Victorian Day at Kirkby Woodhouse School from '86

Photo: Chad

Buy photo

4. Ice Show

Ice Show at Sutton Ice Rink - can you spot any familiar faces?

Photo: Chad

Buy photo
SuttonChad
Next Page
Page 1 of 5