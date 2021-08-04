2. Silverhill Colliery

Miners at Sutton’s Silverhill Colliery smashed their way into the record books in 1986. The pit’s 1,150 men were celebrating as they sent nine records tumbling — including a European one. The biggest triumph for the 110-year-old colliery was the breaking of the European weekly productivity record for a thin-seam pit. They dug-out 15,437 tonnes of coal in a week, beating their previous best of 11,131. Among the clutch of other records the pitmen tucked under their belts were an all-time high 55 cuts of the face — 11 better than their previous best. And daily tonnage mined topped 5,401 in one day, again a best ever. As well as number 3 face making its own records for productivity, all the other faces at the pit combined produced a winning 14.68 tonnes per manshift.

Photo: Chad