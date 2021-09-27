Take a trip down memory lane to 2001 with this gallery
17 brilliant retro photographs of Kirkby and Sutton in 2001

Yes, you read that correctly – retro and 2001 in the same sentence.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:30 pm

Despite it feeling like yesterday, 2001 is now classed as ‘retro’.

Do you feel old yet?

We are heading back to 2001 with this latest gallery, with fond memories of charity events, school performances and Christmas light switch-on events from two decades ago.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

MORE RETRO

1. Sutton Lights Switch on

Always a popular date in the diary, did you go to Sutton Lights switch-on event in 2001?

Photo: Chad

2. Learning Tree Nursery

A sponsored toddle in 2001 at Sutton's Learning Tree Nursery

Photo: Chad

3. Coxmoor Golf Club

Sutton's Coxmoor Golf Club. Ladies Captain Vicky Wilson left and Club Captain Bob Marsh

Photo: Chad

4. Ashfield Festival

Kirkby's Ashfield Festival - can you spot any familiar faces?

Photo: Chad

