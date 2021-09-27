Despite it feeling like yesterday, 2001 is now classed as ‘retro’.

Do you feel old yet?

We are heading back to 2001 with this latest gallery, with fond memories of charity events, school performances and Christmas light switch-on events from two decades ago.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Sutton Lights Switch on Always a popular date in the diary, did you go to Sutton Lights switch-on event in 2001? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Learning Tree Nursery A sponsored toddle in 2001 at Sutton's Learning Tree Nursery Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Coxmoor Golf Club Sutton's Coxmoor Golf Club. Ladies Captain Vicky Wilson left and Club Captain Bob Marsh Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Ashfield Festival Kirkby's Ashfield Festival - can you spot any familiar faces? Photo: Chad Photo Sales