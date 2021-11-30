The ring road construction began in 1971, with the road opening in late 1972 - do you remember when it was being built?
16 fascinating photos of Mansfield's ring road project in the seventies

We are heading back to the seventies in this gallery, taking a look at one of the biggest construction projects in Mansfield’s recent history.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:10 pm

Mansfield’s inner ring road project began in 1971 and took more than eighteen months to complete.

The brand new road finally opened up for its first motorists and pedestrians in October 1972.

It was a huge undertaking, with many of the town’s iconic buildings and shops being demolished to make way for the new road.

Have a look through our gallery and see the demolition, construction and final opening of the road unfolding from fifty years ago.

1. Demolished

Many buildings were demolished to make way for the new ring road

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Construction begins

The work on the ring road took around 18 months

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Construction

The first buildings which made way for the ring road were demolished in January 1971.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Shops

DO you remember these buildings, which were demolished to make way for the new road?

Photo: JPIMedia

