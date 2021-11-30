16 fascinating photos of Mansfield's ring road project in the seventies

Mansfield’s inner ring road project began in 1971 and took more than eighteen months to complete.

The brand new road finally opened up for its first motorists and pedestrians in October 1972.

It was a huge undertaking, with many of the town’s iconic buildings and shops being demolished to make way for the new road.

Have a look through our gallery and see the demolition, construction and final opening of the road unfolding from fifty years ago.

