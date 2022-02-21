16 fantastic photos of the Queen's 1977 Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield

Our Chad photographer was there on the day to capture the visit, where thousands of Mansfield residents waited patiently to see Queen Elizabeth II.

Children presented Her Majesty with flowers and gifts before she officially opened Mansfield's new library.

Have a look through this gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces in the crowds.

1. Royal wave Thousands lined the streets Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Crowds Did you wait patiently for a glimpse of our Queen? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Opening During the visit, the Queen opened the town's new library. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Curtsy Did you meet the Queen in 1977? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales