16 fantastic Mansfield and Ashfield factory memories from the 60 to the noughties

Manfuacturing has always been a large part of Mansfield and Ashfield’s heritage, so we are heading back through the years with this retro gallery of factory memories.
From Mansfield’s Metal Box to Kirkby’s Meridian, Remploy to Synseal, the area has had a huge number of factories employing thousands of workers over the years.
We are heading back to charity days, VIP visits and stepping inside the factories of yesteryear.
Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. 2010
Mansfield Museum Metal Box Memory Day from 2010.
Alan Atkins and Les Needham chat about their time at the factory
Photo: Roger Grayson
2. 2008
Sir Andrew Buchanan gets a tour around the factory floor at Romo Ltd Kirkby as they were awarded the Queens award in 2008 for International Industry.
Pictured on the left is Gary Bates Operations Director far right Jonathan Mould CEO
Photo: Angela Ward
3. 2007
Ashfield MP Geoff Hoon, centre, visited R&D Engineering in Sutton on Friday to officially open the new factory. Mr Hoon is pictured during a tour of the premises with Managing Director Alan Tolley, left and Jeff Moore, right of EMDA.
Photo: jane.hilton
4. 2010
Mansfield Executive Mayor Tony Egginton, left, pictured with Crown Speciality Packaging UK's Operations Director David Harrison at the opening of the company's new factory on Crown Farm Way.
Photo: Roger Grayson