Our latest retro gallery takes us back to 1968, when the town flooded.
We are heading back to 1968 with this retro gallery, to July of that year, when Mansfield town centre suddenly found itself flooded.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:08 pm

Rain did not stop play, and this feature captures the essence of Mansfield in the sixties, with people still visiting the pub, going to work or going shopping despite the town being under several inches of water.

Have a look through these photographs and check out the sixties shops, cars and outfits – and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Flooded

The corner of Regent Street and West Gate - check out the different shops in comparison to 2022.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Off to the pub

The flooding didn't stop these managing to get to the pub.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Bridge Street

The flood was a source of entertainment for kids in the area

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Dolcis

Who remembers Dolcis shoes?

Photo: JPIMedia

