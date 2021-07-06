Take a trip down memory lane to 1981 with this gallery

15 wonderful photos of Kirkby in 1981

We are winding back the clock by 40 years with this retro gallery to see what life was like in Kirkby in 1981.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:39 am

There were many key events in this year, from royal wedding celebrations to competitions and school performances... so have a look through and see who you can spot.

Perhaps you can see yourself?

1. Greenwood Primary School

Greenwood School's new Library from 1981

Photo: Chad

2. Annesley All Saints

Annesley All Saints Confirmation with Bishop of Southwell Rt Rev David Wakelin

Photo: Chad

3. Ashfield School

Ashfield School's farm, pictured here 40 years ago.

Photo: Chad

4. Kirkby Academicals FC

Did you play for Kirkby Academicals FC in the early eighties?

Photo: Chad

