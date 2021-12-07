15 fantastic photographs of Mansfield's markets from the sixties to the eighties

We are heading back to the sixties, seventies and eighties with this gallery, to a bustling marketplace and a look back at the popular indoor market.

The indoor market on Queen Street and Exchange Row was a popular addition to the town centre when it opened in 1965.

Have a look through the gallery and reminisce about the good old days of browsing the stalls, followed by a trip to the Swiss Chalet if you were lucky.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. Market place Mansfield was once a bustling market town - check out our gallery Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 1983 The market had hundreds of stalls each week. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 1983 In the eighties, the market was full of stalls and extremely busy each day. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Busy The stalls were packed - can you spot any familiar faces? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales