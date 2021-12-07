Who remembers the indoor market?
Who remembers the indoor market?

15 fantastic photographs of Mansfield's markets from the sixties to the eighties

Mansfield once boasted a booming market, both indoor and outdoor, until buying habits changed.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 4:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:01 pm

We are heading back to the sixties, seventies and eighties with this gallery, to a bustling marketplace and a look back at the popular indoor market.

The indoor market on Queen Street and Exchange Row was a popular addition to the town centre when it opened in 1965.

Have a look through the gallery and reminisce about the good old days of browsing the stalls, followed by a trip to the Swiss Chalet if you were lucky.

MORE RETRO

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Market place

Mansfield was once a bustling market town - check out our gallery

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. 1983

The market had hundreds of stalls each week.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. 1983

In the eighties, the market was full of stalls and extremely busy each day.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Busy

The stalls were packed - can you spot any familiar faces?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
MansfieldChad
Next Page
Page 1 of 4