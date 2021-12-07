15 fantastic photographs of Mansfield's markets from the sixties to the eighties

We are heading back to the sixties, seventies and eighties with this gallery, to a bustling marketplace and a look back at the popular indoor market.
The indoor market on Queen Street and Exchange Row was a popular addition to the town centre when it opened in 1965.
Have a look through the gallery and reminisce about the good old days of browsing the stalls, followed by a trip to the Swiss Chalet if you were lucky.
