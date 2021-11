The colliery opened in 1925 and employed thousands of miners over the decades.

From record-breaking miners to the strike action of the eighties, these pictures capture many familiar faces from years gone by.

Have a look through and see who you can spot.

1. 1980 September 1980 Sister Marion Foster dresses an injury Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. MIners Did you work down the pit in its heyday? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 1981 Did you play for Thoresby Colliery FC in the eighties? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. 1989 Miners celebrating two million tonnes in February 1989 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales