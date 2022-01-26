Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces or places
Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces or places

14 fascinating pictures of Mansfield's extreme weather in the 70s

We are heading back to the seventies with this retro gallery, to see some of the extreme weather you might remember.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:26 pm

From the heavy storm in January 1976 which caused destruction in its path, to the floods in the summer of 1973 which saw much of Mansfield town centre under several feet of water, we are taking a trip down memory lane with these images.

Do you remember the freak conditions almost 50 years ago?

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces battling the elements.

MORE RETRO

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. 1976

Emergency Services were extremely busy helping residents whose homes had been damaged by the storm.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. 1976

Gale force winds ripped the roof off this building

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. 1976

TV aerials were ripped from rooftops in the town, back before the days of Sky TV!

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. 1976

The storm did some real damage to this property!

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
MansfieldJon Ball
Next Page
Page 1 of 4