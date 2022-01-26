From the heavy storm in January 1976 which caused destruction in its path, to the floods in the summer of 1973 which saw much of Mansfield town centre under several feet of water, we are taking a trip down memory lane with these images.

Do you remember the freak conditions almost 50 years ago?

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces battling the elements.

1. 1976 Emergency Services were extremely busy helping residents whose homes had been damaged by the storm. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 1976 Gale force winds ripped the roof off this building Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 1976 TV aerials were ripped from rooftops in the town, back before the days of Sky TV! Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. 1976 The storm did some real damage to this property! Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales