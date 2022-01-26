From the heavy storm in January 1976 which caused destruction in its path, to the floods in the summer of 1973 which saw much of Mansfield town centre under several feet of water, we are taking a trip down memory lane with these images.
Do you remember the freak conditions almost 50 years ago?
Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces battling the elements.
