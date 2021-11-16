Jazz bands, school performances and waterlogged pitches all feature in this gallery and gives a glimpse into life in the town 41 years ago.
Have a look through and see who you recognise.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.
You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.
1. Jazz band
Shirebrook Rainbows Jazz Band - can you spot any familiar faces in the procession?
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Shirebrook Bowls Club
Shirebrook Bowls League Presentation night - recognise any of the players?
Photo: JIPMedia
3. Cubs
A visit to Shirebrook's diesel depot by local cubs - can you spot anyone you know?
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Shirebrook Cricket Club
Shirebrook Cricket Club's annual dinner.
Did you play for them?
Photo: JPIMedia