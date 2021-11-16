We are heading back to Shirebrook in 1980 - have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
14 fantastic picture memories of Shirebrook in 1980

We are winding back the clock to Shirebrook in 1980 with our latest retro gallery.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 2:24 pm

Jazz bands, school performances and waterlogged pitches all feature in this gallery and gives a glimpse into life in the town 41 years ago.

Have a look through and see who you recognise.

MORE RETRO

1. Jazz band

Shirebrook Rainbows Jazz Band - can you spot any familiar faces in the procession?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Shirebrook Bowls Club

Shirebrook Bowls League Presentation night - recognise any of the players?

Photo: JIPMedia

Photo Sales

3. Cubs

A visit to Shirebrook's diesel depot by local cubs - can you spot anyone you know?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Shirebrook Cricket Club

Shirebrook Cricket Club's annual dinner. Did you play for them?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
