Check out these photos of Clipstone as the regeneration project is underway
14 fantastic photos stepping inside Clipstone Colliery after it was abandoned in 2003

Our photographer took a tour around Clipstone’s famous Headstocks to capture what life was like as a busy working mine.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 5:14 pm

This gallery is the second in the series and shows mining memorabilia and old machinery from its days as a working mine from 1922 to 2003.

Adco Properties are currently redeveloping the site into a multi-use leisure facility but are keen to preserve the mining heritage – giving a large section to a mining museum and keeping as many original features as possible.

Have a look through the second of our two galleries in the series and see if it brings back some memories.

1. Kinetic Handling

Who remembers training down there?

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Instructions

Did you operate these switches when you worked there?

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Clipstone Headstocks.

Much of the Headstocks' machinery still remains

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. No. 1 Winder

The winders were a huge part of the mining operation.

Photo: JPIMedia

