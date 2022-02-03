14 fantastic photos stepping inside Clipstone Colliery after it was abandoned in 2003

This gallery is the second in the series and shows mining memorabilia and old machinery from its days as a working mine from 1922 to 2003.
Adco Properties are currently redeveloping the site into a multi-use leisure facility but are keen to preserve the mining heritage – giving a large section to a mining museum and keeping as many original features as possible.
Have a look through the second of our two galleries in the series and see if it brings back some memories.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.
You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.
Click here to subscribe.
Page 1 of 4