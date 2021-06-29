14 fantastic photos of Sutton in 1981

From celebrating the nuptials of Charles and Diana to school performances and sports presentations, this fantastic series of pictures taken by Chad photographers takes a look back at life 40 years ago.

Click through our gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces . . . or maybe yourself.

1. Sutton Colliery Sutton Colliery bowlers pictured in 1981 - recognise any familiar faces? Photo: Chad Buy photo

2. Sutton Over 50s Sutton Over 50s Royal Wedding party celebrations Photo: Chad Buy photo

3. Rifle Volunteer FC Did you play for Rifle Volunteer FC in the 80s? Photo: jpimedia Buy photo

4. Sutton Colliery Competition time in 1981 for Sutton Colliery's Junior First Aid team. Photo: Chad Buy photo