14 fantastic photos of Sutton in 1981
We are taking a trip down memory lane to Sutton in 1981 in our latest retro gallery.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:43 pm
From celebrating the nuptials of Charles and Diana to school performances and sports presentations, this fantastic series of pictures taken by Chad photographers takes a look back at life 40 years ago.
Click through our gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces . . . or maybe yourself.
