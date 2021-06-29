We are winding back the clock 40 years in this gallery

14 fantastic photos of Sutton in 1981

We are taking a trip down memory lane to Sutton in 1981 in our latest retro gallery.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:43 pm

From celebrating the nuptials of Charles and Diana to school performances and sports presentations, this fantastic series of pictures taken by Chad photographers takes a look back at life 40 years ago.

Click through our gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces . . . or maybe yourself.

1. Sutton Colliery

Sutton Colliery bowlers pictured in 1981 - recognise any familiar faces?

Photo: Chad

2. Sutton Over 50s

Sutton Over 50s Royal Wedding party celebrations

Photo: Chad

3. Rifle Volunteer FC

Did you play for Rifle Volunteer FC in the 80s?

Photo: jpimedia

4. Sutton Colliery

Competition time in 1981 for Sutton Colliery's Junior First Aid team.

Photo: Chad

