We are taking a trip down memory lane to Halloween events of the past with this gallery

14 fantastic memories of Halloween events in Mansfield

We are taking a spooky trip down memory lane with this gallery of photographs, to some of the Halloween events of the nineties and noughties.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:05 am

From firework spectaculars to charity events, these pictures showcase some fantastic costumes and familiar faces from years gone by.

Have a look through and see who you can spot.

1. 2006

Warsop Co-op Store Manager Callum Flinton, front left, was joined by staff in 2006 for a Halloween themed charity day to raise funds for 1st Warsop Girl Guides.

Photo: jane.hilton

2. 2011

Staff at Mansfield Specsavers pictured during a 2011 Halloween event

Photo: Roger Grayson

3. 2011

Your Chad staff dressed up for Halloween a decade ago.

Photo: Jane Hilton

4. 2010

Youngsters who attend the Bright Sparks Nursery on Derby Road, meet up with their giant Halloween, pumpkin donated and carved for them by Graham Parker, who gave it to them in thanks for their fund raising efforts via a bake sale in aid of the Mansfield Heroes fund.

Photo: Anne Shelley

