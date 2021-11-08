From firework spectaculars to charity events, these pictures showcase some fantastic costumes and familiar faces from years gone by.

Have a look through and see who you can spot.

1. 2006 Warsop Co-op Store Manager Callum Flinton, front left, was joined by staff in 2006 for a Halloween themed charity day to raise funds for 1st Warsop Girl Guides. Photo: jane.hilton Photo Sales

2. 2011 Staff at Mansfield Specsavers pictured during a 2011 Halloween event Photo: Roger Grayson Photo Sales

3. 2011 Your Chad staff dressed up for Halloween a decade ago. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

4. 2010 Youngsters who attend the Bright Sparks Nursery on Derby Road, meet up with their giant Halloween, pumpkin donated and carved for them by Graham Parker, who gave it to them in thanks for their fund raising efforts via a bake sale in aid of the Mansfield Heroes fund. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales