Check out these great pictures from 1986
Check out these great pictures from 1986

13 fantastic photos of Mansfield in 1986

We are winding back the clock by 35 years to 1986 in this retro gallery.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:43 pm

These pictures give a snapshot into Mansfield and surrounding areas as it was in the mid-eighties.

With nightclub openings, sports teams and special events, take a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

MORE RETRO

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this retro feature on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Mansfield Hospital Theatre Troupe

Mansfield Hospital Theatre Troupe performed hits from Stage and Screen

Photo: Chad

Buy photo

2. Mansfield Bus Station

The old bus station was a hive of activity in the eighties - do you remember it like this?

Photo: Chad

Buy photo

3. Mansfield Garden Show

Did you take part in Mansfield Garden Show in 1986?

Photo: Chad

Buy photo

4. Woodhouse High Street

Can you remember Woodhouse High Street looking like this?

Photo: Chad

Buy photo
MansfieldChad
Next Page
Page 1 of 4