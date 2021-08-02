These pictures give a snapshot into Mansfield and surrounding areas as it was in the mid-eighties.

With nightclub openings, sports teams and special events, take a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Mansfield Hospital Theatre Troupe Mansfield Hospital Theatre Troupe performed hits from Stage and Screen Photo: Chad Buy photo

2. Mansfield Bus Station The old bus station was a hive of activity in the eighties - do you remember it like this? Photo: Chad Buy photo

3. Mansfield Garden Show Did you take part in Mansfield Garden Show in 1986? Photo: Chad Buy photo

4. Woodhouse High Street Can you remember Woodhouse High Street looking like this? Photo: Chad Buy photo