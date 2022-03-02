Mansfield Sea Cadets Pennant Presentation from 1970
Mansfield Sea Cadets Pennant Presentation from 1970

12 wonderful retro photos of Mansfield's Sea Cadets over the decades.

We have trawled the archives for our next retro gallery, this time showcasing Mansfield’s Sea Cadets from the sixties, seventies and beyond.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:56 pm

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 2011

Mansfield Sea Cadets feature from 2011. Members are from left, Junior Sea Cadet Abigail Seals, Royal Marine Kieran Brotherhood, Sea Cadet Yolanta Colling, Royal Marine Ryan Banner and Sea Cadet Mayne Goddard.

Photo: Anne Shelley

2. 1963

Mansfield Sea Cadets Presentation from 1963.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1968

Mansfield Sea Cadets presentation from 1968

Photo: JPIMedia

4. 1971

Did you join the sea cadets in the seventies?

Photo: JPIMedia

