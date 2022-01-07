Check out our gallery of pictures taken 40 years ago
Check out our gallery of pictures taken 40 years ago

12 retro photographs of Sutton, Huthwaite and Kirkby in 1982

Despite many of us being in denial, 1982 was 40 years ago – so we are heading back to Ashfield in 1982 with this retro gallery.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 7th January 2022, 4:53 pm

It was the year Britain went to war with Argentina over the Falkland Islands, Italy won football’s World Cup and Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William.

But what was happening locally?

Let’s take a look at some of the images our photographers captured across Ashfield 40 years ago and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

MORE RETRO

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Parade

Skegby Dunkirk Veterans Parade from 40 years ago

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Ashfield School

Did you take part in Ashfield School's charity Bath Push in 1982?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Common Road

Do you remember Common Road at Huthwaite looking like this in 1982?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Kingsway

Check out these shops from the early eighties

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
SuttonAshfieldBritainItalyPrince William
Next Page
Page 1 of 3