We have searched through the archives to dig up some memories of the area from the 60s and 70s.

From sports days, dance schools and football teams, take a walk down memory lane and see who you recognise.

A message from the Editor:

Thanks for reading this retro feature on our website.

Why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe

1. St Edmunds School Heading back to 1965 St Edmunds School sports day. Did you attend this school? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Help in the snow Can you remember the snow in 1968 causing chaos on the roads? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Priory School of Dancing 1968 and awards time at Mansfield Woodhouse's Priory School of Dancing - can you spot yourself in this picture? Photo: JPI media Photo Sales

4. Robin Hood School 1968 saw the building of the new hall at Robin Hood School Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales