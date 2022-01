We are heading back in time to the sixties, seventies and eighties with this gallery of pictures focused on the Polish, Ukrainian and Latvian clubs in the town which were extremely popular through the decades.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. 1973 Mansfield Polish Catholic Club Harvest Festival - did you go there in the early seventies? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 1973 Mansfield Ukrainian Club's carol singers Photo: JPIMEdia Photo Sales

3. 1980 Mansfield Polish Roman Catholic Community Club procession from 1980. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. 1974 1974 and Mansfield's Ukrainian Club's Easter food blessing ceremony Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales