12 brilliant photos of Mansfield, Woodhouse and Forest Town's royal wedding street parties

Residents took to the streets and partied in their thousands, with roads lined with tables and houses decorated with the union flags, bunting and balloons for the occasion.

Cakes were eaten and children wore fancy dress to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles and his new bride.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Beresford Street Residents of Beresford Street getting into the party spirit. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Market Mansfield Marketplace was decked out with bunting for the occasion. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Ellesmere Road Residents of Ellesmere Road, Forest Town, celebrating Charles and Diana's wedding. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Bretby Court Bretby Court, Mansfield, partying to celebrate the Royal wedding. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales