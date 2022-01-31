Can you spot any familiar faces in our retro gallery?
Can you spot any familiar faces in our retro gallery?

12 brilliant photos of Mansfield, Woodhouse and Forest Town's royal wedding street parties

We are winding back the clock to July 29, 1981, to see how the residents of Mansfield and surrounding areas celebrated the nuptials of Charles and Diana.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:32 pm

Residents took to the streets and partied in their thousands, with roads lined with tables and houses decorated with the union flags, bunting and balloons for the occasion.

Cakes were eaten and children wore fancy dress to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles and his new bride.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Beresford Street

Residents of Beresford Street getting into the party spirit.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Mansfield Market

Mansfield Marketplace was decked out with bunting for the occasion.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Ellesmere Road

Residents of Ellesmere Road, Forest Town, celebrating Charles and Diana's wedding.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Bretby Court

Bretby Court, Mansfield, partying to celebrate the Royal wedding.

Photo: JPIMedia

