11 great retro photos of life at Mansfield and Kirkby's Meridian factories

Knitwear manufacturing provided huge employment for Mansfield and Ashfield over the years and in our latest retro series we are heading back down memory lane to see what life was like at Meridian.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:52 pm

Meridian was best known for its underwear and knitwear and employed thousands of workers at its sites in Nottingham, Kirkby and Mansfield.

The firm produced for the wholesale trade using the Meridian, Maid Marian and Robin Hood trademarks, supplying major retail names such as Marks & Spencer and Littlewoods.

Take a look through this gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1973

The new Kirkby factory in the 70s.

Photo: Chad

2. 1987

The Mansfield factory in full swing.

Photo: Chad

3. 1973

The Meridian Factory in an old chapel - do you remember this?

Photo: Chad

4. 1973

The opening of the new Meridian factory in Kirkby in 1973 - did you work there?

Photo: Chad

