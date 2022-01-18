11 great retro photos of life at Mansfield and Kirkby's Meridian factories

Meridian was best known for its underwear and knitwear and employed thousands of workers at its sites in Nottingham, Kirkby and Mansfield.

The firm produced for the wholesale trade using the Meridian, Maid Marian and Robin Hood trademarks, supplying major retail names such as Marks & Spencer and Littlewoods.

Take a look through this gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1973 The new Kirkby factory in the 70s. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. 1987 The Mansfield factory in full swing. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. 1973 The Meridian Factory in an old chapel - do you remember this? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. 1973 The opening of the new Meridian factory in Kirkby in 1973 - did you work there? Photo: Chad Photo Sales