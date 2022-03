Our Chad photographer went along to the carnival in 1980 and snapped a selection of photographs of the thousands who attended that year’s event.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. Stunts Who remembers the performers? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Clowning around The gala was the highlight of the social calendar for residents young and old. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Marching band Do you recognise any of the band members? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Fun Who remembers the trampolines? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales