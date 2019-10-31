Youngsters learn how to restart a heart at Mansfield Town, in pictures

Twenty-three young people aged 5 to 15 took part and also learnt how to eat health and sampled fruit. Premier League Primary Stars coordinator Jordan Ferrer said “It’s one of those things where knowing first aid, everyone should know. No matter where you are you could be called upon to help in an emergency situation, the more people that know [how to do it] the more lives can be saved. We’ve read about cases where it’s the adult whose needed help, so getting even the most basic information across to the children is something we felt passionate about."

Youngsters were showed how to put someone into the recovery position, do chest compressions and perform CPR. other Buy a Photo

Mansfield branch of Sainsburys laid on a buffet, with many youngsters sampling different fruit and vegetables for the very first time. other Buy a Photo

Youngsters were told to reach a five-a-day goal. other Buy a Photo

Youngsters took part in a Basic First Aid and CPR training workshop, led by AW Safety & Management LTD. other Buy a Photo

View more